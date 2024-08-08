GST reimbursement for handloom weavers in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced the reimbursement of GST paid by handloom weavers to encourage the weaving community.

Attending as the chief guest at the National Handloom Day celebrations on Wednesday at Maris Stella Indoor Stadium in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister promised to discuss the removal of tax on handloom products at the GST Council. If the Union government denies the proposal, the State government would reimburse the tax paid by the weavers, he announced.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu shared that he had purchased Uppada and Dharmavaram handloom sarees for his wife, Bhuvaneswari, for the first time and recalled his love for Pondur Khadi shirts when he became an MLA for the first time. Emphasising the responsibility of citizens to support weavers, he urged everyone to purchase and wear handloom products at least once a month.

On the occasion, Naidu announced an allocation of Rs 10 crore for the health insurance of the weavers and provisions to train them in the latest weaving technologies to enhance their income and meet international standards. He said efforts would be made to introduce Open Network Digital Commerce (ONDC) to provide an international market for handloom products.

The State government will also provide solar facilities for up to 200 units to all weavers and power looms under the PM Surya Ghar initiative, along with an additional Rs 50,000, making it Rs 1,50,000 under PM Awas Yojana to construct looms on their premises, he announced. He instructed officials to study the feasibility of setting up a group workspace.

Slamming the previous YSRC regime for removing 24 schemes related to weavers and for distributing only Rs 24,000 to those with their own looms, Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous administration of diverting loans meant for the weaver community. Despite the challenges, the NDA government would develop the State by creating wealth, he assured.

Noting that the State government is paying pensions worth Rs 2,737 crore to 65 lakh beneficiaries per month, out of which 92,724 are handloom weavers, Naidu emphasised a comprehensive approach to developing 64 handloom clusters across the State.