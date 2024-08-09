Andhra Pradesh: Upgrade FRS maintenance, says Health Commissioner

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare C Hari Kiran expressed dissatisfaction with the maintenance of the Facial Recognition System (FRS) in the State during a review meeting held on Thursday with officials and IT consultants at the Health Department headquarters in Mangalagiri. He instructed officials to upgrade the system’s technology and to submit cadre-wise attendance details to him by 10.00 am daily.

Hari Kiran instructed the team to update the app to display all relevant employee details based on their unique identification numbers and to ensure that the attendance of National Health Mission employees is recorded separately. He raised concerns about instances where attendance was registered at a different Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) than where the employee was actually working. He also expressed surprise that the app showed early exits after attendance registration by medical officers, and he instructed that the app be updated to record and display the reasons for such early exits.

Regarding the leave option, he instructed officials to clarify how it should be recorded when an employee did not work. He expressed frustration when the app showed 13 staff members working at a UPHC in Kakinada, where only seven were actually present. To investigate, he called the medical officer in charge and asked for an explanation about the unregistered attendance of 12 members.