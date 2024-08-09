TIDCO houses will be developed with all basic amenities: Andhra Pradesh minister

GUNTUR: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana announced that TIDCO houses will be developed with all basic amenities, ensuring only eligible beneficiaries receive house site documents.

During a visit to TIDCO houses and an Anna Canteen in Chilakaluripet, Palnadu district, along with MLA Prathipati Pullarao, the minister revealed plans to reopen 100 Anna canteens, with the remaining 103 set for renovation by month’s end.

Praising officials for their efforts, Narayana highlighted that over 5,000 TIDCO houses in Chilakaluripet were built using shear wall technology.

He criticised the previous YSRC government for neglecting the project and confirmed that TIDCO houses will be developed as a gated community with a school, hospital, and community hall.

The construction is expected to be completed by March next year.