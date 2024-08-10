Andhra government announces transfer of 12 senior officers

VIJAYAWADA: In a minor reshuffle, the State Government transferred one IFS and 11 IAS officers on Friday. As per the orders issued by the Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasadh, PS Girisha has been posted as VC and MD of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP). B Navya, Director of Tribal Welfare has been transferred and posted as Joint Collector of Kurnool district.

S Bhargavi, Secretary of AP Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society (Gurukulam) has been transferred and posted as Director of Tribal Welfare. She also holds full additional charge of Secretary, AP Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society (Gurukulam).

Dinesh Kumar has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, AP State Fibernet Ltd. He is also placed in full additional charge of the MD, AP Gas Infrastructure Corporation (APGIC), and AP Drone Corporation, until further orders.

Praveen Adhithya CV, CEO of AP Maritime Board is placed in full additional charge of MD, AP Airport Development Corporation Limited (APADCL), until further orders.