Littering by tourists in Srisailam endangers local biodiversity

VISAKHAPATNAM: As tourists flock to the Srisailam Reservoir and the Nagarajunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) to indulge in the beauty and excitement of the outdoors, their reckless behaviour leaves a devastating impact on the environment. Irresponsible actions such as littering, feeding wildlife, and over-speeding not only tarnish the pristine landscapes but also disrupt the delicate balance of nature. The very wildlife and ecosystems that attract visitors are paying the price for human entertainment, suffering from pollution, altered behaviors, and increased risks of disease and conflict.

In recent days, visitors from various regions within the State and beyond have been flocking to the dam to enjoy its scenic beauty and explore the NSTR and dense forest rides. This increased footfall has led to severe environmental issues, such as littering, feeding wildlife, and speeding. Tourists have been observed consuming alcohol, smoking, discarding plastic waste, feeding monkeys, and eating within the core area of the tiger reserve, all of which are punishable offenses.

Despite limited public cooperation, the forest department has intensified efforts to make the Nallamala forest plastic-free. Dedicated forest staff, officers, and the Chenchu tribes are working tirelessly on highways, at checkposts, and deep within the tiger reserve to clean up the litter left by tourists and pilgrims.

The usual weekly footfall of tourists and pilgrims in Srisailam is nearly 15,000 to 20,000. However, during the weekend of August 3 and 4 alone, the footfall reached approximately 10,000, leading to significant traffic congestion. The NSTR has seen a substantial increase in footfall over the past week. The reserve comprises four divisions: Atmakur, Markapur, Nandyal, and Giddalur, all under the unified control of Project Tiger Circle. The forest floor along major roads and pilgrimage centres is frequently littered with single-use plastics, posing a threat to wildlife and degrading the environment. Key roads passing through NSTR, including Dornala to Srisailam (50 km), Atmakur to Dornala (60 km), and Nandyal to Giddalur (40 km), as well as the 40 km pilgrim path from Venkatapuram.