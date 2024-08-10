Littering by tourists in Srisailam endangers local biodiversity

VISAKHAPATNAM: As tourists flock to the Srisailam Reservoir and the Nagarajunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) to indulge in the beauty and excitement of the outdoors, their reckless behaviour leaves a devastating impact on the environment. Irresponsible actions such as littering, feeding wildlife, and over-speeding not only tarnish the pristine landscapes but also disrupt the delicate balance of nature. The very wildlife and ecosystems that attract visitors are paying the price for human entertainment, suffering from pollution, altered behaviors, and increased risks of disease and conflict.
In recent days, visitors from various regions within the State and beyond have been flocking to the dam to enjoy its scenic beauty and explore the NSTR and dense forest rides. This increased footfall has led to severe environmental issues, such as littering, feeding wildlife, and speeding. Tourists have been observed consuming alcohol, smoking, discarding plastic waste, feeding monkeys, and eating within the core area of the tiger reserve, all of which are punishable offenses.
Despite limited public cooperation, the forest department has intensified efforts to make the Nallamala forest plastic-free. Dedicated forest staff, officers, and the Chenchu tribes are working tirelessly on highways, at checkposts, and deep within the tiger reserve to clean up the litter left by tourists and pilgrims.
The usual weekly footfall of tourists and pilgrims in Srisailam is nearly 15,000 to 20,000. However, during the weekend of August 3 and 4 alone, the footfall reached approximately 10,000, leading to significant traffic congestion. The NSTR has seen a substantial increase in footfall over the past week. The reserve comprises four divisions: Atmakur, Markapur, Nandyal, and Giddalur, all under the unified control of Project Tiger Circle. The forest floor along major roads and pilgrimage centres is frequently littered with single-use plastics, posing a threat to wildlife and degrading the environment. Key roads passing through NSTR, including Dornala to Srisailam (50 km), Atmakur to Dornala (60 km), and Nandyal to Giddalur (40 km), as well as the 40 km pilgrim path from Venkatapuram.
“In the last few days, the NSTR has mirrored its condition during the festival season, with a large influx of tourists flocking to the area,” explained Indian Foreign Service (IFS) probationer officer Shiva Kumar Gangal, who is currently placed in the NSTR. “People tend to go deep into the forest to have lunch, drink, smoke, and leave their waste behind. This not only causes pollution but also affects wildlife behaviour in the nearby area. Animals start avoiding the place because of the scent marks we leave,” Gangal explained. Another significant problem is the feeding of monkeys despite clear warning signs. “Their food is available in the forest; there is no need to feed them,” Gangal said. “This repeated act changes their behavior and increases the chances of fever outbreaks. We are aggressively trying to put an end to this with striking force and patrolling vehicles, but people are yet to understand their wrongdoings,” he lamented.
The forest department has employed 700 to 800 Chenchus to patrol deep inside the forest, tiger tracking, and ensuring protection. Nearly 800 protection watchers and river patrollers are also involved in these efforts. To minimise human-wildlife conflict and ensure safety, Gangal emphasised, “People need to act responsibly to avoid endangering themselves and the wildlife. People must stop putting their lives and others at risk.”
Guidelines for tourists
Don’t stop on the highway except near the Srisailam temple premises
Do not feed the monkeys and other wildlife
Do not litter, either with plastic or any other materials while exploring the tourist spots
Do not carry plastic items