Andhra Pradesh government to develop 160 temples with Rs 113 crore

VIJAYAWADA: “As many as 160 temples across the State will be developed with Rs 113 crore CGF funds and the State government will also enhance the existing allowance for Doopa, Deepa and Naivedyams to Rs 10,000 per temple,” announced Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

After formally assuming his office in the Secretariat on Sunday, Minister Ramanarayana Reddy informed the media that the Jala Harathi programme for River Godavari at Rajamahendravaram and for River Krishna at Vijayawada would be revived. A meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would be convened soon to discuss the initiative, he added.

“Due to bifurcation of the State, we lost Bhadrachalam Lord Rama temple to Telangana. In the wake of it, CM Chandrababu Naidu had decided to develop Sri Vontimitta Kodanda Rama Swamy temple in Kadapa district by bringing it under the ambit of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) during the previous TDP government. That initiative will be resumed as well,” the Minister explained.

Furthermore, the Endowment Minister clarified that every incident of misappropriation of funds and lapses in the administration is being rectified and officials of the vigilance department were entrusted with the investigation of all the irregularities reported in the last YSRC regime. “Protecting the sentiments of devotees is top priority and will go to any level to protect the temples and traditions,” he asserted.