NDA likely to field candidate for MLC bypoll in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA is likely to contest the MLC byelection for the Visakhapatnam Local Authorities constituency. According to an MLA, who is the part of the six-member committee, the name of the candidate would be announced by Tuesday which is also the last date for filing nominations.

While former minister Botcha Satyanarayana filed his papers on Monday on behalf of the YSRC for the MLC byelection, it is learnt that Byra Dileep Chakravarthy is likely to be fielded by the NDA. However, NDA leaders maintain that some more names are under consideration.

The six-member committee was constituted by Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to take a call on whether or not to contest the MLC byelection. Accordingly, the committee comprising leaders from TDP, JSP and BJP held consultations with the leaders at the ground level and would be giving its recommendation to Naidu to field the NDA candidate for the bypoll.

Though the tripartite alliance has lesser number of voters in its support, the leaders of the coalition are optimistic that more number of local bodies representatives (Corporators, Councillors, ZPTCs and MPTCs) belonging to the YSRC would support the NDA as it will enable them to take up development works in their respective areas.