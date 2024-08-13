NDA likely to field candidate for MLC bypoll in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA is likely to contest the MLC byelection for the Visakhapatnam Local Authorities constituency. According to an MLA, who is the part of the six-member committee, the name of the candidate would be announced by Tuesday which is also the last date for filing nominations.
While former minister Botcha Satyanarayana filed his papers on Monday on behalf of the YSRC for the MLC byelection, it is learnt that Byra Dileep Chakravarthy is likely to be fielded by the NDA. However, NDA leaders maintain that some more names are under consideration.
The six-member committee was constituted by Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to take a call on whether or not to contest the MLC byelection. Accordingly, the committee comprising leaders from TDP, JSP and BJP held consultations with the leaders at the ground level and would be giving its recommendation to Naidu to field the NDA candidate for the bypoll.
Though the tripartite alliance has lesser number of voters in its support, the leaders of the coalition are optimistic that more number of local bodies representatives (Corporators, Councillors, ZPTCs and MPTCs) belonging to the YSRC would support the NDA as it will enable them to take up development works in their respective areas.
Out of total 838 electors in the combined Visakhapatnam district local authorities, YSRC has more than 500 electors in its favour and is confident of winning the election.
However, leaders of the NDA are maintaining that several leaders from the YSRC are evincing interest to support the NDA candidate and are voluntarily coming forward in this regard. Stating that the TDP and JSP boycotted the local bodies elections in 2021 and some of the leaders out of their choice contested the elections, an MLA from the combined Vizag district said that the YSRC has 36 voters and the NDA is having 16 voters in his constituency. However, of the 36, more than 20 electors belonging to the YSRC expressed their desire to join the NDA, the leader told TNIE. He added that similar is the situation in other constituencies also.
Observing that the local bodies leaders were vexed with the administration of the YSRC government in the past as they were denied even honorarium, he said they remained idle without taking up any development works. They now want to associate with the NDA.
NDA leaders hopeful of cross voting
