100 industrial parks to come up in Andhra Pradesh soon

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials of Industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Departments to initiate steps to set up at least 100 industrial parks in an extent of 100 acres each in the State.

Furthermore, he asked the officials to formulate an action plan to set up industrial parks in food processing, aqua, horticulture and mineral-based sectors, highlighting a favourable atmosphere for such units.

Pointing out that Maharashtra stands on top in the country with highest number of industrial parks, Naidu mentioned that the State has now only 53 such parks and instructed the officials to take measures to establish more industrial parks in the days to come.

Chairing a meeting to review the operations of the Departments of Industries and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu told the officials to conduct a detailed study on existing industrial developmental parks, and the opportunities to develop more such units. He directed the officers to script plans for area-based industrial parks keeping in view the backward areas in the State.

Through a PowerPoint presentation, the officials explained to the Chief Minister about the existing industrial parks and ports to be established soon in the State. On the occasion, Naidu directed the officers to give their best to encourage the industrialists who come forward to set up such units in the State.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister asked the officials to revive the Malavalli Industrial Park in Vijayawada, which was subjected to total neglect by the previous government. He also wanted an action plan for the development of integrated ports under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and a detailed study on the maintenance of best ports with private partnership.

Minister for Industries TG Bharath, Minister for MSME and SERP Kondapalli Srinivas, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Principal Secretaries S Suresh Kumar and Dr N Yuvaraj, CM Additional Secretary Karthikeya Mishra, Commissioner (Industries) Ch Sridhar, and APIIC MD Kishore took part in the meeting.