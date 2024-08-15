Citizens forum in Visakhapatnam demands protection of Mangroves along Gostani river estuary

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Citizens' Forum (GVCF) has expressed concerns over the Visakhapatnam Port Authority's (VPA) decision to commercialise 288.12 acres of land along the Gostani river estuary in Mulakuddu Village, Bheemunipatnam. The land was initially intended for a satellite port and relocation of the fishing harbour but was abandoned due to its unavailability.

VPA, in May this year issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) from real estate developers, logistics service providers, and other operators, which has drawn criticism from environmentalists and local communities.

In a press release, the GVCF argued that the land should have been returned to the government and is calling for its use to benefit the community and protect the environment. Environmental activists, including GVCF's vice president, Sohan Hatangadi, have emphasised the importance of preserving the area, highlighting the role of mangroves in combating climate change.

It may be recalled in 2016, then Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairperson MT Krishna Babu announced a proposal to regenerate mangroves over a 50-acre area, seeking technical expertise to support the initiative. However, this proposal has seen only a little progress. Organizations like the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the Rotary have expressed willingness to support mangrove replantation. However, these efforts are still awaiting approvals from officials.

Despite the Visakhapatnam Port Authority's (VPA) claim of no visual evidence of mangroves or sea turtle nesting grounds at the proposed development site, a significant number of mangrove plants are thriving in the area. According to recent observations, approximately 150 to 200 mangrove plants have survived and are growing at the site.

The GVCF has called on the authorities to reconsider the current plans for the land, advocating for its use in a way that benefits the community and protects the environment. The Forum's Secretary, Capt. N. Viswanathan reiterated the need for vigilance in ensuring that public lands and natural resources are preserved for future generations.