NVVN signs MoU with New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh for Surya Ghar

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is keen on promoting solar rooftop systems across the domestic sector and government institutions as part of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, a Central government initiative. This scheme aims to solarize government buildings, ensuring that their power needs are met through environmentally sustainable solar energy.

In line with this objective, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd., has engaged with the State government to implement solar rooftop systems in government buildings. On Wednesday, NVVN signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar.

Under this partnership, the first phase will involve the installation of 300 MW solar rooftop systems on government buildings.

NVVN will be responsible for the installation, operation, and maintenance of these systems at a levelised tariff that will remain consistent for 25 years. Notably, NVVN will manage the maintenance of these systems free of charge throughout this period.

The initiative is expected to generate significant financial benefits, with an estimated annual savings of Rs 118.27 crore on energy bills.