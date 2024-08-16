Several former TDP MPs vie for Andhra Pradesh special representative post in New Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: Who will be the Special Representative of Andhra Pradesh government in New Delhi? The post assumes significance as the TDP-led NDA government is looking for magnanimous support from the Centre to rebuild the State. Hence, the person going to hold the key post should have good capabilities and better coordination skills. Quite a few senior TDP leaders, particularly former MPs, are vying for the top post.

Party sources say as the TDP is now part of the BJP-led NDA government, and Telugu Desam supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on getting more support from the Centre to overcome the financial crisis, the key post is likely to be offered to a senior leader, who has good acquaintance with NDA seniors and top bureaucrats.

Naidu, who is well aware of the need for better coordination with the Union Ministers, during the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting attached his Cabinet colleagues to TDP MPs, and entrusted department-wise responsibilities to the MPs to make concerted efforts to resolve the issues at Delhi level, in coordination with the State Ministers, sources added.

A TDP MP said Naidu observed several lapses in coordination between the State government and the Centre during the previous YSRC regime, and he is of the firm opinion that a proper mechanism should be established in the national capital. “As the role of the AP government Special Representative in New Delhi is key for overall coordination with the Central departments, the party leadership has taken up an exercise to choose a capable person for the Special Representative post,” a former TDP MP told TNIE.