VIJAYAWADA: AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) former Managing Director M Madhusudhan Reddy was placed under suspension on charges of committing serious irregularities and financial mismanagement in APSFL during his tenure.

The 2008 batch IRAS official, who was on deputation to the AP government, was suspended under sub rule (1) of rule 20 read with sub rule (1) of rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1965. An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad on Monday.

The order read, “These irregularities have significant financial repercussions, resulting in revenue loss to the State exchequer and undue gains to several private persons. On perusal of all the available evidences and representations received through various forums, it is understood that these irregularities were committed by him directly with the connivance of several past and present employees in APSFL.”

The State government had initiated disciplinary proceedings against Reddy under the Central Civil Services (CCA) Rules, 1965. Further, the government said there were reports that he is still influencing some of the employees, and trying to cover up his misdeeds. There are apprehensions of tampering of records and destruction of evidence by the staff under the influence of Reddy as many employees in APSFL are private persons hired during his tenure as the MD, it stated.

Madhusudhan directed not to leave Amaravati

To ensure that the official doesn’t influence the present and past employees during the period of inquiry and destroy the evidences, the government had placed Madhusudhan Reddy under suspension with immediate effect in public interest until further orders, the order read.

Madhusudhan Reddy was asked not to leave his headquarters Amaravati during the period of his suspension without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority.

Meanwhile, the State government requested the Chairman of Railway Board for extension of his deputation for six months beyond August 22, 2024, citing the ongoing inquiry into the irregularities committed by him as the APSFL MD.