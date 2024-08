VISAKHAPATNAM : In a tragic incident, three children died and 78 others were hospitalised due to food poisoning at a hostel run by the Parisudhatma Agni Stuthi Aradhana Trust (PASA Trust) at Kailasa Patnam in Kotavuratla mandal of Anakapalle district.

The deceased children have been identified as K Shraddha (7) of Balabadram village and T Joshua (7) of Nimmalapalem in Chintapalli mandal, and G Nithya (Bhavani) (8) of Rellala Palem in Koyyuru.

A total of 93 children consumed stale food on Saturday night. Of them, 78 have been admitted to various hospitals across the districts of Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitarama Raju. “We have admitted 78 children to different hospitals, even though some are in stable condition, as a precautionary measure. Since these students are from tribal areas, we have initiated the process to transfer them to various tribal schools under ITDA,” said Paderu ITDA Project Officer V Abishek.

Anakapalle SP M Deepika said 35 children affected by food poisoning are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals in the district. She said all the children experienced varying levels of illness, with some being more severely affected, especially those with pre-existing medical conditions, who did not receive proper care, and that most of these children are under observation. A few children, who are in a more critical condition, have been shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam.

Among those transferred to the KGH, one girl is said to be in a very critical condition. Deepika also confirmed that three students, who fell ill after consuming the food on Saturday, had died by midnight on Sunday.

CM announces Rs 10L ex-gratia, asks officials to extend best aid to kids

“Upon investigation, it was found that the PASA Trust is operating a hostel for tribal children, who reside there and attend school daily. Upon learning about the death of two children, we traced all the children, informed their parents, and ensured that the children were admitted to hospitals,” she said.