Bapatla district is poised for industrial growth: Joint Collector Subba Rao

GUNTUR: Bapatla district is poised for industrial growth across various sectors, with the State government planning to develop the district further, according to Joint Collector Subba Rao. During a meeting held at the Bapatla Town Collectorate on Tuesday, he received input from industry groups for the formulation of the Industrial Development Policy 2024-2029, MSME Entrepreneurship, and Food Processing Industries Policy 2024-2029.

Speaking at the meeting, Subba Rao emphasised that Bapatla district is well-suited for establishing industries in sectors such as minerals, aquaculture, paddy, granite, shrimp farming and processing, rice mills, automobile spare parts, and tourism services.

Royal Marine Impex Pvt Ltd representative, C Vijay Kumar, urged the JC to relax the 40-feet road regulation to facilitate permits for marine industries and to address frequent power cuts, which are hindering business operations. FAPSIA representative, K Subbarao, called for simplifying reforms prescribed in the Ease of Doing Business (E0DB) framework, removing unnecessary permissions, & ensuring timely approvals.

The meeting also saw discussions on the need for government assistance in marketing products for export. Bapatla district industries officer Y Ramakrishna, along with officials from various departments, attended the meeting.