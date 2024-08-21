Restore old names of two barrages in Nellore: Kakani

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy found fault with the State government for renaming the Sangam Barrage, originally named after Mekapati Goutham Reddy, and the Nellore Barrage, named after Nallapareddy Srinivasulu Reddy. He demanded the immediate restoration of old names of the two barrages as the change was unnecessary and would not serve any purpose.

Speaking to the media in Nellore on Tuesday, Kakani slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for claiming that the Somasila Project was his initiative, and reminded that Naidu, who served as the Chief Minister from 1995 to 2004, never prioritised the project.

Questioning Naidu’s role in the project, Kakani said during Naidu’s nine years in office, Somasila with a storage capacity of 76 TMC, did not reach even half of its Full Reservoir Level. It was former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy who ensured that the project reached the FRL, Kakani said.