Guntur police arrest 3 thieves, seize gold ornaments worth Rs 4.95 lakh

GUNTUR: Guntur police arrested three inter-district thieves and seized stolen gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 4.95 lakh on Wednesday.

According to the police, the three accused Ch Suresh (38), J Venakteswar Rao (26), and M Anil (39) from Gorantla in Guntur, committed robberies in order to earn easy money. Following similar back-to-back incidents, under the instructions of SP Sathish Kumar, Pedanandipadu police launched an investigation.

They identified that Suresh was booked under 100 similar cases at various police stations in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and was arrested numerous times. Recently, after being released from jail on July 12, he along with Venkateswar Rao and Anil committed thefts at various places.

Similar cases were booked on them in Eluru and West Godavari districts. Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the three accused near Abbineniguntapalem crossroad and seized the stolen property.