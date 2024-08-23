Andhra Minister Parthasarathy promises completion of 1.55 lakh houses under 100-day action plan

VIJAYAWADA: Efforts are underway to complete 1.55 lakh houses as part of the 100-day action plan,” said Minister for Housing and Information, and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy.

The Minister, along with local MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, and officials inspected the housing layouts in various parts of Mylavaram constituency of NTR district on Thursday and reviewed progress of works.

Blaming the previous YSRC regime for diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 4,500 crore meant for construction of houses to the poor, Minister Parthasarathy alleged that the negligent and irresponsible attitude of the previous dispensation barred the people from getting their own house.

On the occasion, the Minister said that the coalition government kept a target of completing seven lakh houses within a year across the State, adding that pucca houses will be constructed for every beneficiary in the State by 2029.

Informing that the Centre had sanctioned 21 lakh houses to the State from 2016, the Minister pointed out that only 6.8 lakh houses were constructed so far.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu laid a special focus on taking forward the construction of houses and instructed the officials to expedite construction of all houses in the layouts by 2025, he mentioned.

Highlighting that there is no possibility of funds from the Centre in case of non-completion of the houses by March 2025, the Minister wanted the beneficiaries to come forward to complete the houses at the earliest.

Responding to the complaints of sanctioning houses to non-beneficiaries, he said an enquiry would be taken up and allotment would be cancelled in case of irregularities.