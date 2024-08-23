Former CM Jagan focuses on revamping YSRC leadership in Kadapa after election setback

KADAPA: After suffering a significant defeat in the recent general elections, both in the State and within his native district of Kadapa, YSRC chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has turned his attention to reinforcing the party’s position in the region.

The YSRC, which had previously enjoyed dominance since its inception in Kadapa district, winning 9 Assembly and 2 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, and sweeping all seats in 2019, finds itself in a precarious situation now.

In response to election drubbing, YSRC chief has made it a priority to strengthen the party in Kadapa. The party, which dominated the Zilla Parishad, Kadapa Municipal Corporation, a majority of mandals and panchayats when in power, is concerned about losing key leadership positions in the district.

With an aim to regain control, Jagan has shifted focus on the crucial Kadapa Zilla Parishad Chairman position. On Wednesday, he held a meeting with party leaders and ZPTC members in Vijayawada, where he made important decisions regarding the party’s future in his home district.

In a strategic move, Jagan has selected Ram Govind Reddy, the ZPTC member from Brahmamgari Matham, as the YSRC candidate for the Kadapa Zilla Parishad Chairman post. This decision was reportedly made during the meeting in Vijayawada. The chairman position became vacant after the previous chairman, Akepati Amarnath Reddy, resigned to it and successfully contested as MLA from Rajampet Assembly constituency in the recently concluded elections.