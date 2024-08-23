Former CM Jagan focuses on revamping YSRC leadership in Kadapa after election setback

KADAPA: After suffering a significant defeat in the recent general elections, both in the State and within his native district of Kadapa, YSRC chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has turned his attention to reinforcing the party’s position in the region.
The YSRC, which had previously enjoyed dominance since its inception in Kadapa district, winning 9 Assembly and 2 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, and sweeping all seats in 2019, finds itself in a precarious situation now.
In response to election drubbing, YSRC chief has made it a priority to strengthen the party in Kadapa. The party, which dominated the Zilla Parishad, Kadapa Municipal Corporation, a majority of mandals and panchayats when in power, is concerned about losing key leadership positions in the district.
With an aim to regain control, Jagan has shifted focus on the crucial Kadapa Zilla Parishad Chairman position. On Wednesday, he held a meeting with party leaders and ZPTC members in Vijayawada, where he made important decisions regarding the party’s future in his home district.
In a strategic move, Jagan has selected Ram Govind Reddy, the ZPTC member from Brahmamgari Matham, as the YSRC candidate for the Kadapa Zilla Parishad Chairman post. This decision was reportedly made during the meeting in Vijayawada. The chairman position became vacant after the previous chairman, Akepati Amarnath Reddy, resigned to it and successfully contested as MLA from Rajampet Assembly constituency in the recently concluded elections.
The YSRC initially had won 49 out of 50 seats in the Kadapa ZPTC elections, while TDP was able to secure one. After the resignation of Akepati Amarnath Reddy and death of another YSRC member, the party currently holds 47 seats in the council. It plummeted suddenly when reports surfaced suggesting a loyalty shift of four YSRC councillors to TDP recently. YSRC needs only 25 votes to secure the chairman position, however as per sources, the yellow party is also eyeing this critical position, potentially leading to intense political manoeuvring in the coming days.
Additionally, Jagan is also making changes to the district leadership. Sources indicate that Ravindranath Reddy, Jagan’s maternal uncle and a former MLA, is likely to be named as the new YSRC district president, replacing the current president, Suresh Babu, the Mayor of Kadapa.
Furthermore, Naren Ramanjaneya Reddy, son of Ravindranath Reddy, is expected to be named the party in-charge for the Kamalapuram constituency. These changes are seen as part of Jagan’s broader strategy to strengthen the party’s grassroot presence and prepare for future political challenges.
These recent efforts by Jagan reflect the YSRC’s determination to protect its cadre, reinforce its political structure, and regain lost ground, particularly in the face of growing opposition within Kadapa.