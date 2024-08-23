Guntur residents await long-delayed ROBs to ease traffic woes

GUNTUR: The residents of Guntur are eagerly anticipating the construction of a long-overdue Road Over Bridge (ROBs) to alleviate the city’s persistent traffic problems.

According to the 2011 Census of India, Guntur’s population was over 6,00,000, but with the city’s expansion, it is expected to reach 9,50,000. The growth has led to significant increase in vehicles, now totalling 630,000.

The pending road extension projects, along with the construction of ROBs and Road Under Bridges (RUBs) at various locations, are further complicating the situation for commuters.

Officials from the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) engineering department have confirmed that six ROBs have been approved, including projects at Sankar Vilas (Rs 108 crore), Syamala Nagar (Rs 147 crore), Seetha Nagar (Rs 170 crore), MG Inner Ring Road Level Crossing (Rs 129 crore), Sanjeevaiah Nagar (Rs 120 crore), and Nehru Nagar (Rs 95 crore). The Sankar Vilas ROB, built in 1956, remains the only link between Guntur West and Guntur East. However, with the rising number of vehicles, the existing bridge is inadequate for smooth traffic flow. Despite proposals to widen the bridge being in the pipeline for over a decade, they have yet to materialise.