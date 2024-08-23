Three YSRC corporators defect to TDP in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Three corporators of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) from the YSRC joined the TDP in the presence of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) on Thursday.

Chinni, along with Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, welcomed the three corporators: Mylavarapu Ratna Kumari, Mylavarapu Madhuri Lavanya and SK Harshad elected from Vijayawada West constituency divisions.

Stating that a number of YSRC corporators are ready to join the TDP, Chinni said they will welcome those coming voluntarily for the development of Vijayawada city.