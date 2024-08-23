Tirumala faces water shortage; TTD urges conservation

TIRUPATI: Because of an unusual water crisis, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has appealed to the devotees and locals to use water judiciously. It has been learnt that the water reserves available in the dams of Tirumala can cater to the needs of the people only for three months. In a statement, the Srivari temple Trust said it will regulate the supply of water, if the situation does not improve in the coming months.

Although the State has received good rainfall this year, the same cannot be said for Tirumala. Due to the meagre rains, water available in the five prime dams at Tirumala can meet the water needs of the locals and pilgrims in the Hill Town for the next 120-130 days, the TTD said.

“Every day nearly 43 lakh gallons of water is consumed in Tirumala. Of the total, 18 lakh gallons are procured from dams in Tirumala and the remaining from Kalyani Dam in Tirupati. The total storage capacity of Gogarbham, Akasa Ganga, Papa Vinasanam, Kumaradhara and Pasupudhara dams in Tirumala is 14,304 lakh gallons. Currently, around 5,800 lakh gallons is only available in Tirumala,” the TTD explained.

The TTD appealed devotees and locals to avoid wastage of water, keeping in mind the multitude of pilgrims who will visit Tirumala during the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams. The temple Trust added it is contemplating to take measures to regulate of water consumption, if the extraordinary situation persists for next few months. Officials said the TTD might cut down water supply to the residents and commercial establishments in the coming days.

However, officials are hopeful that the reservoirs in Tirumala will receive inflows if Rayalaseema region receives good rainfall after September.