Andhra: Lokesh directs officials to conduct skill census meaningfully

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and Education Minister N Lokesh emphasised that the State government’s skill census should be conducted meaningfully, not as a formality.

During a review meeting with the Skill Development officials at Undavalli on Friday, he directed officials to prepare detailed resumes for youth to companies can access these profiles. Lokesh also advised involving industry experts for better outcomes and improving youth skills.

During another review meeting with officials, he emphasised the importance of ensuring textbooks are ready before the start of the academic year.

In a review meeting held in Undavalli on Friday, he stressed the need for timely distribution of textbooks for the 2025-26 academic year. Lokesh expressed his shock over the recent tragic deaths of three students due to food poisoning at an orphanage in Anakapalli. He instructed officials to closely monitor such organisations statewide to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The Minister issued a stern warning against any leakage of internal and external examination question papers, stating that the government would take strict action against those responsible. He mentioned that a decision regarding the setting up of 1,000 CBSE government schools would be made after the ongoing assessment tests are completed.

Regarding teacher adjustments, Lokesh noted that the process at the mandal-level is nearly complete and will soon begin at the division level. He assured that genuine suggestions from teacher unions have been taken into consideration.

Lokesh also directed officials to organise grand celebrations for Teacher’s Day and to plan a mega parent-teacher meeting in November. He suggested conducting science fairs and sports meets from October to December to foster students’ talents and distribute sports kits.