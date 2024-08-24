Andhra Pradesh High Court grants bail to Pinnelli, asks him to surrender passport to court

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted bail to former YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy in two cases registered against him during the elections. The court directed Pinnelli to furnish two sureties of Rs 50,000 each, and appear before the Station House Officer concerned once in a week till the chargesheets are filed in the cases registered against him.

Pinnelli was asked to surrender his passport to the magisterial court and not to leave the country without the court’s permission, and he should be available for questioning by police anytime.

The court also asked the former MLA to inform the police his place of stay and his mobile number phone number. Further, he was asked not to speak with the electronic or print media on the cases.

It may be recalled that a case was registered by Rentachintala police against Pinnelli for damaging an EVM at Palvai Gate polling station on the day of polling. Another case was registered the next day by Karampudi police on charges of assaulting Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy. Later, he was arrested in the two cases, and lodged in Nellore prison.