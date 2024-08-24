Atchutapuram SEZ explosion: Cause not determined, inspection after debris is cleared

VIJAYAWADA: Officials from the Factories Department stated that the precise cause of the major accident at Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Rambilli mandal, Anakapalle district, will only be determined after the debris is cleared and a thorough ground inspection is conducted.

Speaking to the TNIE, Director (Factories) D Chandra Sekhara Varma mentioned that they are awaiting further instructions from the government, as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced the formation of a committee to investigate the incident. Consequently, the debris at the site will remain undisturbed until the committee conducts its field visit.

“Currently, preliminary investigations suggest that the tragedy, which claimed 17 lives and injured several others, was caused by the leakage of Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) solvent from a pipeline flange, followed by an explosion,” the official explained.

The officials further disclosed that their conclusions from the preliminary enquiry are based solely on the accounts of employees who were present at the workplace during the incident. They clarified that no site inspection has been conducted so far. According to employee testimonies, the MTBE solvent leaked from a pipeline flange on the second floor, spread to the first floor, and exploded after coming into contact with highly flammable electrical panels, the official added.

Officials from the Visakhapatnam region of the Factories Department elaborated that the explosion occurred due to the formation of vapor clouds and the subsequent generation of heat and fire when MTBE came into contact with the electrical panels. The forensic team has barricaded the accident site, and it will take time to clear the debris and proceed with the investigation, the officials noted. Once clearance is granted, the department will inspect the pipeline and other equipment to determine the exact cause of the explosion, an official said.

Although there is speculation that negligence on the part of management might have contributed to the tragedy, officials are uncertain whether the incident was due to technical issues or human error.