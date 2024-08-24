Pharma unit blast in Andhra: NHRC seeks report

VIJAYAWADA: Taking suo motu cognizance of the fire accident at a unit of Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt Ltd in the Atchutapuram SEZ in Anakapalle district which claimed 17 lives and left several workers injured, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the State government and the police to probe whether the safety norms and legal provisions were strictly followed by the management. The Commission has sought a detailed report within two weeks.

NHRC observed that the contents of the media reports indicate violations of the victims’ Right to Life due to the concerned authorities’ negligence. Accordingly, notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, directing them to launch a thorough investigation.

“The report must include the status of the FIR, updated information on the health and medical treatment of the injured, disbursement of the compensation, and any other relief/rehabilitation provided to the injured as well as the families of the deceased workers,” the Commission said.

Further, NHRC said it would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers responsible for the tragedy.