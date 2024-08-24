Andhra: TDP wrests Macherla civic body from YSRC

GUNTUR: The YSRC suffered a major blow as the TDP wrested Macherla municipality on Friday with 17 councillors crossing over and elected Narasimha Rao as chairman in the council of 31 members.

In the municipal elections held in 2022, the YSRC won all 31 wards unanimously and elected Chinna Yesobu as chairman, a post reserved for BC candidates.

After the arrest of former YSRC MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy in connection with poll violence, several councillors came in touch with local TDP MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy and joined the party last week. Former municipal chairman Yesobu has reportedly gone on a long leave. With majority of local bodies having more than two years term before going to polls, TDP leaders are reportedly keen to move no-confidence motion to unseat mayors, Zilla Parishad and municipal chairpersons belonging to the YSRC.

It may be noted here that Guntur ZP Chairperson Kathera Henry Christina joined the TDP before the polls. Several YSRC elected members of the civic bodies are reportedly keen to switch loyalties to the TDP enabling takeovers.