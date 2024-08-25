Amaravati construction work may begin on Dec 1

VIJAYAWADA: The construction work of Amaravati is expected to commence on December 1, with an estimated cost of Rs 60,000 crore, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana said.

Participating as chief guest at the CREDAI (Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India) South Con 2024 event, held in Kankipadu of Vijayawada on Saturday, the minister said the government is currently assessing the situation in the capital, with the study expected to be completed within three months, after which construction will begin.

He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed the completion of Amaravati’s construction within four years, emphasizing that the government is committed to completing the capital as early as possible.

Narayana inaugurated the South Con 2024 in the presence of Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, and other CREDAI members.

He called on real estate developers to cooperate with the government, assuring them that permissions for layouts and building constructions will be simplified, but he also cautioned against violating regulations. Narayana highlighted that the government is designing software to facilitate a single-window system for granting all necessary permissions.

He said committees of officials are currently studying various policies being implemented in 11 different states so as to implement better policies in the town planning department. The government will finalise the rules only after discussions with CREDAI representatives, he added.

Minister Narayana also mentioned that the implementation of GO Number 90 and aspects of flexibility in the road development plan are under consideration. Furthermore, he pointed out that a major scam was uncovered in the issuance of TDR bonds in Tanuku.

Later in the day, the minister along with Amaravati Development Corporation CMD D Lakshmi Parthasarathy, visited Venkatapalem nursery and Sakhamuru Central Park where he announced that study reports from IIT Madras and IIT Hyderabad on stalled projects in Amaravati during the YSRC regime will be submitted to the government in early September. The old and current project sample size re-estimation (SSR) will be submitted to CRDA and it will be reviewed by CRDA before being presented to the Cabinet, he added.

Narayana emphasized the government’s commitment to advancing attractive Blue and Green Projects in Amaravati. Plans include constructing a 50-acre boating reservoir in the 300-acre Sakhamuru Central Park, establishing water lakes across 500 acres in Neerukonda, and creating a buffer zone along water projects.

Narayana also highlighted infrastructure projects, including 360 km of roads and utilities, at a cost of Rs 41,000 crore.