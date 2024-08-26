Fruits of space research help India achieve rapid economic growth: Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Science and Technology) Pawan Kalyan has said by effectively utilising the outcome of various space research programmes, the country can progress further swiftly.

He held a meeting with Russian cosmonaut Sergey Vladimirovich Korsakov and representatives of Chennai-based Space Kidz India at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. On the occasion, he stressed the need to create awareness about space science among students from the school level and encourage them to pursue it as a career. He said the government will extend its cooperation in that direction.

On the occasion, different satellites made by them were explained, including the smallest satellite Deployer to Pawan Kalyan. Space Kidz India founder and CEO Srimathy Kesan urged the Deputy CM to set up a space park in the State to inculcate interest in space science among children.

She pointed out that the space park is only in NASA, and not there anywhere in India. Pawan Kalyan responded positively to that suggestion.

Sergey Vladimirovich Korsakov, who stayed in space for six months, shared his experience with Pawan Kalyan, and also explained various experiments they conducted.

Pawan Kalyan felicitated him and presented him with a model of Chandrayaan-3. Playing a perfect host, he served specially made Russian dishes to the cosmonaut and others.