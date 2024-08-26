TREE initiative helps increase mangrove forest cover in State

GUNTUR: The mangrove forests, which is often referred to as ‘blue carbon’ ecosystems, across the State have been severely impacted over the past several decades due to pollution, illegal encroachments, and development projects.
The Forest Department in collaboration with the TREE Foundation and local fishing communities have been pioneering efforts to restore and conserve vital mangrove ecosystems along the coast of Andhra Pradesh. They have launched a community-driven mangrove restoration programme titled, Mangrove Ecosystem Conservation and Restoration (MECR) in 2022.
According to the Forest Survey of India (FSI), 2021, Andhra Pradesh had a mangrove forest cover of over 490 sq km in 2003, which had reduced to 329 sq km by that year. However, with increasing awareness and several restoration programmes, the mangrove forest cover has gradually increased to 405 sq km in 2021, including 192 sq km of open mangrove and 213 sq km of moderately dense mangrove.
TREE Foundation founder and chairperson Dr Supraja Dharini said, “Global mangroves collectively store around 1.1 billion tonnes of carbon, making them vital in the fight against climate change. Remarkably, most of this carbon is stored below ground, where the deep-rooted structures of mangroves capture and stabilise it. Approximately 50% of the world’s mangrove areas are at risk of collapse due to encroachment for aquaculture, development projects, and ignorance on the part of both communities and local administrations.”
The MECR programme aims to protect biodiversity, support sustainable livelihoods, and restore degraded coastal landscapes while also mitigating climate change. Under this, local fishermen and stakeholders are engaged through awareness programmes, hands-on training, and capacity-building workshops to protect and conserve mangroves outside protected areas. As part of the MECR programme, the existing mangroves on revenue lands are surveyed, mapped, and the degraded areas suitable for restoration are prepared for plantation after all required permissions have been obtained.
These efforts have already led to the successful planting of over 1,760 mangrove saplings across the Nellore and Prakasam districts.
Following this success, in December 2023, the foundation garnered the support of ITC Limited. Under Mission Sunera Kal, with funds from a corporate social responsibility (CSR) grant from ITC, the MECR programme was launched in Bapatla district. A mangrove nursery was set up with over 700 saplings and 2,500 seedlings, and one hectare of degraded mangrove forest land was restored in Pottusubbhaiah Palem in Bapatla district in the last few months.
In addition to this, 415 saplings from the Etimoga Mangrove Nursery were planted at the Etimoga Mangrove Restoration Site, also covering one hectare of land. GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping has further helped identify new areas for conservation efforts in the project areas, expanding the programme’s scope and impact, she added.
“We are also planning to extend this good work in the Godavari, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts and continue our mangrove restoration journey,” she added.