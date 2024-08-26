TREE initiative helps increase mangrove forest cover in State

GUNTUR: The mangrove forests, which is often referred to as ‘blue carbon’ ecosystems, across the State have been severely impacted over the past several decades due to pollution, illegal encroachments, and development projects.

The Forest Department in collaboration with the TREE Foundation and local fishing communities have been pioneering efforts to restore and conserve vital mangrove ecosystems along the coast of Andhra Pradesh. They have launched a community-driven mangrove restoration programme titled, Mangrove Ecosystem Conservation and Restoration (MECR) in 2022.

According to the Forest Survey of India (FSI), 2021, Andhra Pradesh had a mangrove forest cover of over 490 sq km in 2003, which had reduced to 329 sq km by that year. However, with increasing awareness and several restoration programmes, the mangrove forest cover has gradually increased to 405 sq km in 2021, including 192 sq km of open mangrove and 213 sq km of moderately dense mangrove.

TREE Foundation founder and chairperson Dr Supraja Dharini said, “Global mangroves collectively store around 1.1 billion tonnes of carbon, making them vital in the fight against climate change. Remarkably, most of this carbon is stored below ground, where the deep-rooted structures of mangroves capture and stabilise it. Approximately 50% of the world’s mangrove areas are at risk of collapse due to encroachment for aquaculture, development projects, and ignorance on the part of both communities and local administrations.”