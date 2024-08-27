Andhra Pradesh: Inter Board favouring private colleges, alleges Parents Association

NELLORE: The Parents Association of Andhra Pradesh (PAAP) has alleged that the Intermediate Board is favouring private educational institutions at the expense of government colleges.

In a letter addressed to the Education Minister Nara Lokesh, the president of the Association, Narahari Shikaram, emphasised the need to fill vacancies in government colleges and called for an investigation into the operations of private institutions, citing numerous deviations.

The letter criticised the Intermediate Board for failing to strictly monitor private institutions, which are not adhering to guidelines regarding infrastructure, amenities, courses offered, and proximity. The PAAP demanded that the government address this issue.

The letter also highlighted that many colleges lack proper infrastructure, such as libraries and science labs, and are not complying with the Board’s textbook and uniform policies, placing an additional financial burden on parents.

There is a shortage of regular lecturers in government colleges, with only 900 regular lecturers available out of the 6,000 required. This shortfall could negatively affect the education of economically weaker students, the letter noted.

The PAAP urged the government to enforce regulations uniformly across all colleges and to establish new government institutions.