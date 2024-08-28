Andhra Pradesh: 130 schools selected for Kreeda Prathibha Awards

VIJAYAWADA: Director of School Education Department V Vijaya Rama Raju said 130 schools in State were selected for the School of Sports Excellence Awards (Kreeda Prathibha) and will be conferred on August 29.

In the category of School of Sports Excellence-2024, Municipal Corporation High School of Kadapa with a cumulative score of 1,040 points, Zilla Parishad High School at Nunna of Vijayawada rural mandal in the NTR district with 1,008 points and AMG High School at Chilakaluripet in the Palnadu with 963 points have been bagged the first, second and third places respectively. These three schools have been top in their respective districts and nominated for the State-level Kreeda Prathibha Awards.

These awards, both at the State and district levels, commemorate National Sports Day, which is observed annually on August 29 in honour of the legendary hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand, on his birth anniversary.