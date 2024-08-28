Andhra Pradesh: MLA protests against CI’s inaction on sand mining plaint

ANANTAPUR: A number of TDP activists, led by Tadipatri MLA JC Asmith Reddy, gathered outside the Tadipatri rural police station on Tuesday evening and staged a protest demanding the suspension of circle inspector Lakshmikanth Reddy.
They accused the police officer of negligence in taking action against illegal sand mining and threatened to stage a Vanta Varpu, if the CI was not suspended.
The protest was held in response to the CI’s alleged inaction when the MLA approached the police officer to lodge a complaint about sand being illegally transported.
Asmith reportedly received information about the issue on Monday night and alerted subsequently the CI.
However, the police officer allegedly allowed the sand-laden tractors and tippers to go. He neither registered a case nor imposed fines on those engaged in illegal sand transportation.
It has been learnt that a TDP activist, identified as Gurumurthy, was abducted when he along with others tried to obstruct those engaging in illegal sand transportation.
The party men acted swiftly and chased the vehicle to save Gurumurthy. Following the incident, when they went to the police station to lodge a complaint, but the CI refused to hear them. The TDP activists informed the same to the MLA.
Subsequently, the MLA had a heated argument with Lakshmikanth over the phone, sources said. Later, Asmith Reddy and his TDP party members came to the rural police station and staged a protest. Following the intervention of higher officials, the MLA withdrew his protest. Meanwhile, Asmith’s father and former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy, on receiving information about some TDP party workers being involved in illegal sand mining, requested them to desist from such acts.
In a video message, he said a total of 25 people in Tadipatri are involved in illegal sand mining. “You have all strove along with me in opposing the tyrannical rule of the previous government for the past five years. Now, you resorting to sand mining, which is wrong. Desist from such acts. I request you with folded hands,” he told them.
Recalling that he fought against illegal sand mining in the Penna River during the previous YSRC regime in the High Court, National Green Tribunal, and even the Supreme Court, he told the TDP workers, “You were all with me when I was shifted from place to place by police for my protest. If you all want to be involved in illegal sand mining, don’t do it in my Tadipatri constituency. Do it elsewhere.”
He cautioned tipper and tractor owners against engaging in illegal sand transportation and said their vehicles will be seized and not released if they are found to be at fault. “The ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) has already launched a silent investigation. They visited Tadipatri on Sunday,” he claimed. Prabhakar Reddy assured that he will ensure sand is made available through the civic body to carry out government works in the constituency.
