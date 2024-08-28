Andhra Pradesh: MLA protests against CI’s inaction on sand mining plaint

ANANTAPUR: A number of TDP activists, led by Tadipatri MLA JC Asmith Reddy, gathered outside the Tadipatri rural police station on Tuesday evening and staged a protest demanding the suspension of circle inspector Lakshmikanth Reddy.

They accused the police officer of negligence in taking action against illegal sand mining and threatened to stage a Vanta Varpu, if the CI was not suspended.

The protest was held in response to the CI’s alleged inaction when the MLA approached the police officer to lodge a complaint about sand being illegally transported.

Asmith reportedly received information about the issue on Monday night and alerted subsequently the CI.

However, the police officer allegedly allowed the sand-laden tractors and tippers to go. He neither registered a case nor imposed fines on those engaged in illegal sand transportation.

It has been learnt that a TDP activist, identified as Gurumurthy, was abducted when he along with others tried to obstruct those engaging in illegal sand transportation.