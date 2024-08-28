Furnish polling booth-wise results, YSRC makes representation to CEO

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish Form 20, which includes polling booth-wise results, of the recently concluded General Elections 2024 in the State.

A delegation of YSRC leaders, including former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Merugu Nagarjuna, and MLC Lella Appi Reddy, met Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, and mentioned that polling details have not been made available in the required format even after the declaration of election results two-and-a half months ago. The YSRC highlighted inconsistencies in polling percentages announced at various stages of the election.

According to press notes released by the ECI, Andhra Pradesh recorded 68.12% polling at 8 pm on May 13, 2024, 76.50% by 11.45 pm the same day, and later it was revised to 80.66% on May 17, 2024. However, the actual number of votes polled on the election day surpassed these figures, reaching over 82%.

The delegation also reminded the CEO of a formal request made on June 10, 2024, seeking voting percentage information, and there has been no response to it so far. Hence, the CEO and the ECI should take immediate measures to publish Form 20, and resolve all the inconsistencies in the reported polling data, it said.

The YSRC sought a detailed breakdown of the percentage of votes polled in each Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency up to 8 PM (68.12%) and up to 11.45 PM (76.50%) on May 13, 2024. It also asked for information on the number of votes polled in each constituency after the official polling hours ended at 4, 5 or 6 pm as per the election notification.