Andhra Pradesh schools get Kreeda Prathibha Awards

VIJAYAWADA: Inspector of Physical Education (IPE) and Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh unit of School Games Federation of India (SGFI) G Bhanumurthy Raju proudly announced the School of Sports Excellence Awards (Kreeda Prathibha Awards), which are exclusively presented to schools excelling in sports in the State.

The initiative aims to recognise and encourage students who participate in sports, as well as the physical directors and teachers who train them, he explained.

On the occasion of National Sports Day, Raju, along with NTR District School Education Officer (DSEO) UV Subba Rao and Assistant Director KVN Kumar, presented the State-level award and NTR district-level first prize to Zilla Parishad High School, Nunna at the DSEO office on Thursday.

Nunna High School headmaster Vajrala Bhupal Reddy and physical directors T Vijaya Verma and T Sreelatha were honoured for winning first position at the district-level and securing the second position at the State level. Additionally, awards were presented to Patamata KBC ZP High School for Boys, Patamata, which secured second place in the district, STVR VMC School, which secured third place, SKPVV Hindu High School, Kothapeta, stood fourth, and ZP High School, Nidamanuru ranked fifth.

Meanwhile, Krishna district level School of Sports Excellence Awards presentation programme was held at the Government Junior College ground at Avanigadda.