Rayabaram celebrations mark second day of Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu in Karempudi

GUNTUR: The second day of the four-day Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu witnessed the Rayabaram celebrations at Karempudi village in Palnadu district on Sunday, with scenes from the historic Palnati Yuddham enacted, captivating the audience.

Local MP Lavu Krishna Devarayalu and MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy attended the festival, offering special prayers at the Ankalamma and Chennakesava Swamy temples.

The festivities began on November 30 with Rachagavu, during which Peetham priest P Tharun Chennakesava hoisted the flag and performed special rituals at Veerla Gudi.

The festival commemorates the Palnati Yuddham of 1182 CE, fought between brothers Nalagamaraju and Malidevaraju along Naguleru in Karempudi. Palnati Veerula Gudi, built by war heroes, has hosted the utsavalu for over 900 years to honour the martyrs’ sacrifices.

A key highlight is Chapakudu, where over 10,000 people of all castes share a meal, a tradition initiated by Brahma Naidu, minister to Malideva Raju, to eliminate untouchability. The festival will conclude on December 3 with Kallipadu, featuring the worship and procession of swords and knives used in the historic battle. Thousands, including villagers and natives from across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, have gathered for the event.