Andhra govt follows Telangana's lead, approves ticket price hike for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday granted special permission to hike the ticket price for Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, scheduled for release on December 5. The government also approved screening special shows.
The government approved a premiere show at 9:30 pm on December 4, with each ticket priced at Rs 800+GST. On December 5, six shows will be screened, with ticket prices increased by Rs 100 (including GST) for lower-class tickets, up to Rs 150 for upper-class tickets, and up to Rs 200 (including GST) for multiplexes, over existing rates. From December 6 to 17, five shows per day will be screened with the same ticket price hikes.
The Telangana government also approved a hike in ticket prices for Pushpa 2 on November 29. Only tickets for the benefit show, scheduled at 9:30 pm on December 4, will be priced at Rs 800. Early morning shows are scheduled for December 5, with staggered ticket hikes for single screens and multiplexes from December 5 to 23.
On November 30, producers Allu Aravind, Banni Vasu, and Aswini Dutt met Chandrababu Naidu and invited him to the movie’s pre-release function. They also requested permission to hike ticket prices.
Later, they approached Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan during the shooting of Hari Hara Veera Mallu on Monday, who approved the proposal. Principal Secretary Kumar Viswajeet issued the final orders on the directives of Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh.
Soon after the decision was announced, Allu Arjun took to X to thank Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He said, “This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry.”
The development comes following intense discussions, as delays in the release of the movie had raised concerns among producers, fans, and the Allu family. An alleged tension between fans of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s family and Allu Arjun further fueled speculation.
In Telangana, the Congress government has allowed a hike of Rs 150 for additional shows in single screens between December 6 and 8, Rs 105 from December 9 to 16, and Rs 20 from December 17 to 23.
For multiplexes, ticket prices will increase by Rs 200 from December 6 to 8, Rs 150 from December 9 to 16, and Rs 50 from December 17 to 23 across Telangana.