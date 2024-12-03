Andhra govt follows Telangana's lead, approves ticket price hike for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday granted special permission to hike the ticket price for Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule, scheduled for release on December 5. The government also approved screening special shows.

The government approved a premiere show at 9:30 pm on December 4, with each ticket priced at Rs 800+GST. On December 5, six shows will be screened, with ticket prices increased by Rs 100 (including GST) for lower-class tickets, up to Rs 150 for upper-class tickets, and up to Rs 200 (including GST) for multiplexes, over existing rates. From December 6 to 17, five shows per day will be screened with the same ticket price hikes.

The Telangana government also approved a hike in ticket prices for Pushpa 2 on November 29. Only tickets for the benefit show, scheduled at 9:30 pm on December 4, will be priced at Rs 800. Early morning shows are scheduled for December 5, with staggered ticket hikes for single screens and multiplexes from December 5 to 23.