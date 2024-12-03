CM to visit Bapatla High School on Dec 7

GUNTUR: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Bapatla Municipal High School, which has a long history of 135 years, on December 7and participate in mega parent teacher meeting besides other programmes.

Education Department Principal Secretary Kona Sasidhar, Commissioner Vijayaramaraju, District Collector J Venkata Murali, SP Tushar Dudi visited the school on Monday and inspected the arrangements for Chief Minister’s visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Kona Sasidhar said, the Chief Minister will visit the school and participate in the Mega Parents Teachers Meeting. The government is taking all steps to strengthen the education sector and conduct several programmes to help students build a strong foundation for their academic growth.

The parent-teacher meetings will help to inspect the learning levels of the students along with their personal, mental, and moral behaviour and discipline. The cooperation between teachers and parents for the development of a student is very crucial. Through these meetings, a platform will be provided to discuss the progress of the students, he added.

The meeting will start at 9.00 am and the alumni of the school who are successful in various fields will be invited to inspire the students. Various competitions will be held for the parents and winners will receive awards from the Chief Minister, he added.

As many as 919 students are studying in the school and along with their parents will participate in the parent-teacher meeting.