Pawan Kalyan and Naidu discuss sharing of three RS seats

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Monday.

The meeting is significant as it comes just days after Pawan Kalyan returned from his tour to New Delhi. He briefed the Chief Minister on his discussions with Union Ministers.

Candidature for three Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh was one of the key issues discussed during the meeting. The three seats in the Upper House of Parliament fell vacant following the resignation of three YSRCP MPs. The election is scheduled to be held on December 20.

According to sources, the TDP has been eyeing two of the three seats, while either JSP or BJP will nominate a candidate for the remaining one seat. Though the discussion between the TDP supremo and the JSP president on the subject was reportedly intense, no concrete decision was made.

During the 30-minute meeting, the two leaders also held talks on the fourth phase of nominated posts. Pawan’s visit to Kakinada port and his order to ‘seize the ship’ which was allegedly involved in the smuggling of PDS rice was discussed at length. The Chief Minister reportedly assured the actor-politician that severe action would be initiated against those responsible and bring the issue to a logical conclusion.