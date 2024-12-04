Use drones to step up security, curb crime: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to use drones for security measures and crime control. On Tuesday evening, a private company from Bengaluru presented a demonstration of multi-purpose drones, which they developed, at the Secretariat in Naidu’s presence.

The company representatives explained that drones can be used to assess traffic, identify actions to be taken, and monitor security flaws in real time. They also mentioned that drones can be used to make public announcements in crowded areas and control traffic.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister instructed officials to take steps to increase the use of drones in the State.

He recommended use of drones to deliver medicines in the Agency areas, improve sanitation in villages and municipalities, and to spray pesticides for mosquito control.

Additionally, he proposed using drones to monitor forest fires and other disasters.

Ministers P Narayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), K Srinivas (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Principal Secretary to CM Pradyumna, Secretary of the Department of Investments and Infrastructure S Suresh Kumar, AP Drone Corporation Chairman and Managing Director K Dinesh Kumar were present.