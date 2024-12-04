Veeraradhana Utsavalu concludes in Palnadu district of Andhra

GUNTUR: The four-day historical Palnati Veeraradhana Utsavalu concluded on a grand note in Karempudi village of Palnadu district on Tuesday.

The celebrations began on November 30 with Rachagavu, during which Veerula Gudi priest P Tharun Chennakesava hoisted the flag and performed special pujas. As part of the festivities, Rayabaram was held on December 1, followed by Kodiporu on 2, and Kallipadu on December 3. The highlight of the celebrations, Chapakudu, garnered the attendance of 10,000 people from various communities who dined together without discrimination.

Palnadu Collector Arun Babu, SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, and Narasaraopet MLA Chadalavada Anandababu took part in the event.

The festival concluded with Kallipadu during which the swords, knives, and other weapons used in the Palnati Yuddham were worshipped. These utsavalu stand as a testament to the war fought between brothers, Nalagama Raju and Malideva Raju in 1182 CE on the banks of Naguleru in Karempudi village.