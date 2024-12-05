Andhra emerges as an inspiring example of natural farming

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as an epitome for implementation of natural farming with over 10.37 lakh farmers trained under the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme initiated by RySS (Rythu Sadhikara Samstha), a not-for-profit organisation under the Department of Agriculture in the State.
Natural farming has been in the spotlight since the Union Cabinet on November 25 approved the launch of the National Mission on Natural Farming to reach one crore farmers and initiate the practice in 7.5 lakh hectares area across the country over the next two years.
In this context, Andhra Pradesh has set an inspiring example as natural farming was practised in just a few hectares in 2016, compared to 4.7 lakh hectares currently. APCNF has now grown into one of the largest agroecology projects in Asia with over a million farmers enrolled in the programme.
Welcoming the Central government’s mission to encourage adoption of natural farming, RySS Executive Vice-Chairman Vijay Kumar said the APCNF programme is proof that climate-resilient and chemical-free farming is not just a dream, but a feasible reality.
Target to involve 60L ryots in natural farming, make Andhra pesticide-free
He highlighted that APCNF has become the world’s leading programme in terms of land, depths of style, community, and giving excellent results.
He stressed that modern regenerative agriculture, as practised under APCNF, is the need of the hour, and hence, several countries are showing a keen interest in this programme.
“We are aiming to take this programme to over 60 lakh farmers. The State government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has also encouraged us to take this programme worldwide,” he added.
With an intention to prove that sustainable farming can be a reality, the government has set an ambitious target of making Andhra Pradesh a pesticide-free State by 2030. So far, over 4,116 panchayats have adopted natural farming and bid goodbye to chemical farming.
After gaining recognition worldwide, the National Rural Livelihoods Mission of the Ministry of Rural Development has designated APCNF as a National Resource Organisation. RySS is now providing technical and academic assistance to 12 other States in India, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana.
Countries like Zambia, Indonesia, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda and United Arab Emirates are seeking RySS’s support.
Crops cultivated through chemical farming have been affected due to climate change, soil degradation and global warming.
Natural farming has cut costs and increased profitability by 25%. As a result, the number of farmers adopting natural farming has surged by 22% in 2023-24. With increasing awareness, officials are hoping that the extent of land cultivated through natural farming will also increase by 36%.
Over 8,724 best practising champion farmers are working as field functionaries with about 60% being women.
To support farmers, the government is nurturing local market through retail outlets, facilitating institutional partnerships, and establishing supply chains with major retail business houses in India.