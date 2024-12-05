Andhra emerges as an inspiring example of natural farming

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as an epitome for implementation of natural farming with over 10.37 lakh farmers trained under the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme initiated by RySS (Rythu Sadhikara Samstha), a not-for-profit organisation under the Department of Agriculture in the State.

Natural farming has been in the spotlight since the Union Cabinet on November 25 approved the launch of the National Mission on Natural Farming to reach one crore farmers and initiate the practice in 7.5 lakh hectares area across the country over the next two years.

In this context, Andhra Pradesh has set an inspiring example as natural farming was practised in just a few hectares in 2016, compared to 4.7 lakh hectares currently. APCNF has now grown into one of the largest agroecology projects in Asia with over a million farmers enrolled in the programme.

Welcoming the Central government’s mission to encourage adoption of natural farming, RySS Executive Vice-Chairman Vijay Kumar said the APCNF programme is proof that climate-resilient and chemical-free farming is not just a dream, but a feasible reality.

Target to involve 60L ryots in natural farming, make Andhra pesticide-free

He highlighted that APCNF has become the world’s leading programme in terms of land, depths of style, community, and giving excellent results.

He stressed that modern regenerative agriculture, as practised under APCNF, is the need of the hour, and hence, several countries are showing a keen interest in this programme.

“We are aiming to take this programme to over 60 lakh farmers. The State government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has also encouraged us to take this programme worldwide,” he added.