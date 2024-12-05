Andhra government gives administrative sanction for Kuppam, Punganur canal works

VIJAYAWADA: After the recent visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Anantapur district, where he assured the people of the region to expedite the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS)works, administrative sanction has been accorded to lining works of Kuppam Branch Canal and balance works of the Punganur Branch Canal modernisation. Orders to this effect were issued on Tuesday.

An amount of Rs 99.20 crore has been sanctioned for the HNSS Project Phase-II laying of CC lining to the Kuppam Branch Canal from km 0.000 to km 66.950 in Palamaner and Kuppam constituencies. Further, another Rs 97.71 crore has been sanctioned for the HNSS Project Phase-II laying of CC lining to Kuppam Branch Canal from km 66.950 to km 131.200 in Kuppam. A sum of Rs 112.40 crore has been sanctioned for the HNSS Project Phase-II Punganur Branch Canal modernisation with cement concrete lining, including construction of balance CM&CD works from km 0.000 to km 22.200 (up to Cherlopalli reservoir) under the HNSS Phase-II in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Another Rs 207.20 crore has been sanctioned for the HNSS Project Phase-II Punganur Branch Canal modernisation with cement concrete lining, including construction of Balance CM&CD works from km 26.200 to km 75.075 in Sathya Sai district

However, technical sanction has to be granted by the Chief Engineer of NTR Telugu Ganga Project, before inviting tenders, approval of designs and drawings, before the work is grounded as per the prescribed procedure.

Technical sanction depends on the correctness of rates, quantities, and leads proposed in the estimates. Design/drawings for CM&CD structures can be approved by the competent authority. For lining, the approved drawings can be obtained from the CE/CDO. The sand rate may be adopted as per the revised sand policy of the government from time to time.

These branch canals are part of the HNSS distribution canal system, which is vital to take irrigation water to the tail-end lands. For the past several years, there has been a demand to expedite the HNSS distribution canal system works. The HNSS balance works are set to pick up momentum soon.