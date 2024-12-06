Citrus farming under MGNREGA empowers small farmers in Kadapa

KADAPA: The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is providing the much-needed financial relief to struggling small and marginal farmers in Kadapa district. By raising horticulture crops under the scheme, farmers are not only finding a stable source of income but also utilising barren lands for profitable cultivation.

One such inspiring success story is that of Nallaballi Gracemma, a 64-year-old marginal farmer from Daulatapuram village in Chennur mandal. A job card holder under MGNREGA, she has transformed one acre of barren land into a citrus orchard with the support of government subsidies and technical assistance.

After the death of her husband, Gracemma had to support the family of three children. In 2019, she took up citrus cultivation under MGNREGA. The scheme provided her with 380 workdays and allocated Rs 64,337 for land preparation, planting saplings, maintenance, and other expenses. With an estimated cost of Rs 88,612 for labour, and Rs 41,454 for farm inputs, the project had received timely support from technical and field staff.

For over three years, she worked to transform the barren land into an orchard. By 2024, her hard work paid off, yielding the first harvest of 1,500 kg of citrus fruit. Selling the produce at Rs 2,300 per quintal, she earned Rs 34,500 and of which Rs 30,000 is said to be profit after expenses. Lauding MGNREGA, she said, “This programme has given me the means to support my family and transform my life.”

District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri highlighted the benefits of promoting horticulture under MGNREGA, particularly for small and marginal farmers with barren lands. “Horticulture crops require low input costs and give higher returns. Through this initiative, we are encouraging farmers to make the best use of their resources and ensure a sustainable livelihood,” he said.