Growing discontent may force Sucharitha to leave YSRCP soon

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP is facing another potential exit of senior leader and former Home minister Sucharitha Mekathoti with the growing discontent.

Her likely resignation adds to the list of senior leaders distancing themselves from the YSRCP, which is still grappling with the aftermath of its rout in the recent general elections.

Sucharitha, a three-time MLA of Prathipadu constituency, who served as the first Home Minister in the YSRCP government, and contested from Tadikonda in the 2024 elections, has been one of the party’s prominent leaders. However, sources close to her indicate that she is seriously contemplating leaving the party due to various grievances and decisions that have left her feeling sidelined.

According to her supporters, the discontent started when YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised the Bapatla Lok Sabha seat to her husband and IRS officer M Dayasagar. But Nandigam Suresh was allotted the seat instead. Suresh eventually lost to TDP’s Krishna Prasad Tenneti in the elections.

In addition to this, Sucharitha was not given her own constituency of Prathipadu in Guntur district, and was instead asked to contest from Tadikonda, where she faced a crushing defeat at the hands of TDP candidate Tenali Sravan Kumar.

Meanwhile, Balasani Kiran Kumar, YSRCP candidate from Prathipadu, lost to TDP’s Burla Ramanjaneyulu. Not only she was unhappy after the elections, but also completely stayed away from party activities. The YSRCP’s internal decisions, including the appointment of Diamond Babu, Deputy Mayor of Guntur, as the new incharge of Tadikonda, further alienated her from the leadership. This has led many to believe that Sucharitha is now seriously considering her resignation.

Sources suggest that she is weighing her options and likely to announce her resignation once she decides which political party to join next. Speculation is rife that she may join either the TDP or the Jana Sena Party, with both parties reportedly interested in offering her a platform.

Sucharitha’s potential exit could signal further turmoil in the YSRCP, which is already facing challenges after the poll debacle. Her departure may also influence the dynamics of the YSRCP in the new political landscape of the State. When TNIE tried to contact her over the phone to get confirmed on the speculation about her resignation, she was not available.