Parent-teacher meets not new: Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday sharply criticised the TDP-led NDA government for halting transformative reforms in education, staging routine parents’ meetings as groundbreaking, and failing to deliver on promises like Amma Vodi, leaving parents burdened with children’s educational expenses.

He questioned the NDA government’s actions, from stopping infrastructure upgrades under Nadu-Nedu to undermining schemes like Vidya Deevena, while highlighting the hypocrisy of coalition leaders by misleading citizens with false promises and political stunts instead of addressing genuine educational challenges.

Taking to X, he posted that by changing the name of parent committee meetings which are a regular feature, the Chandrababu Naidu’s coalition government is using them as campaign platforms, which is very surprising. While nullifying the efforts of the YSRCP government, which has breathed life into the education sector, cheating parents by not implementing Thalliki Vandanam is a deceit that is in the true style of Chandrababu Naidu.

“Parent-teacher meetings are not new, it was an integral part of every programme that was taken up by the YSRCP government in ushering in revolutionary changes and reforms in the education sector for the better future of children. We had taken up Nadu Nedu works in partnership with parents in 15,715 schools in the first phase, and 22,344 schools in the second phase. Parent committees had endorsed the government proposal to bring in English medium, and were part of the School Maintenance Fund. Now, the coalition government has negated all the good moves, and has been cheating the parents by giving new names to the otherwise normal meetings. They have even given a circular for raising funds,” he said.