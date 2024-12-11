Focus on worker safety, health & welfare: Minister Subhash

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Labour and Factories Vasamsetti Subhash emphasised the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to worker safety, health, and welfare. Speaking on Tuesday, he highlighted that the Vasudha Mishra Committee, formed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will inspect factories and submit its report within 10-15 days to address industrial accidents.

The labor department, under the Chief Minister’s supervision, is actively reviewing steps taken for worker welfare. Currently, 96 dispensaries, four regional hospitals, and diagnostic centres provide healthcare services to workers. Plans are underway to establish a 150-bed and a 500-bed hospital in Amaravati, while the Centre has approved new ESI hospitals in Kurnool, Nellore, and other regions.

Minister Subhash criticised the previous government for neglecting ESI hospitals, leading to underutilization of Rs 610 crore in central funds over five years. He also blamed the previous YSRCP regime for industrial safety failures, citing a fatal accident in Anakapalle and other regions.