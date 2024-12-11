Nandyal SP terms death of 17-year-old girl an accident, refutes foul play

KURNOOL: Nandyal SP Adhiraj Singh Rana clarified that the death of 17-year-old, Lahari, in a fire in Nandikotkur town was accidental and not a result of foul play or attack, as initially believed.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the SP stated that Lahari, who had been staying at her grandparents’ house in Nandikotkur for her studies, died when a paint thinner in the storeroom caught fire early Monday morning. The fire occurred while she and Boya Akula Raghavendra, a youngster with whom she had been in a long-term relationship, were sleeping in the room. He sustained burn injuries but managed to escape. He is currently undergoing treatment at Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH). The SP confirmed that there was no animosity between the two and emphasised that the fire was an accident rather than an intentional attack or conspiracy.

This clarification comes amidst earlier reports alleging that Raghavendra had set Lahari on fire after she rejected his romantic advances. The initial narrative described the incident as a brutal attack, sparking outrage across the community. The probe is underway, with evidence being examined to confirm the sequence of events. The public urged to avoid speculation and await the final findings.