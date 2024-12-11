Visakhapatnam man ends life due to harassment over Rs 2000 loan by loan app executives

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 22-year-old man, identified as Surada Narendra, reportedly died by suicide after being harassed by instant loan app executives.
The incident happened on December 7, when Narendra, a fisherman from Ramajogipeta, hanged himself in his residence.
The youngster got married just two months ago and made a living through fishing. However, rough sea conditions over the past two months forced fishermen to dock their boats, severely impacting their earnings.
To support his family, Narendra had taken a loan through an instant loan app. According to reports, when Narendra did not repay the debt, the loan company's executives put pressure on his wife by sending her obscene messages. They also threatened to leak a morphed photo of the couple to Narendra's contacts.
Although Narendra cleared the Rs 2,000 debt on the evening of December 7, the executives, who had gained access to his mobile phone, proceeded to circulate the morphed photos.
Distressed by the harassment, Narendra took the extreme step later that night. His family and friends approached the Vizag city police and demanded action against the loan app executives.
A case has been registered under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. The investigation is ongoing.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)