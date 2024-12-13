Encroachment of land: Minister Lokesh goes to aid of Sikh family

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh has promised swift action to resolve a land dispute involving a Sikh family in Srikakulam district. Responding promptly to an appeal on X by Harjeev Singh, Lokesh asserted that Andhra Pradesh is a State where everyone can live without fear, regardless of caste or religion.

Harjeev Singh stated that his family settled in Srikakulam in 1950. His father Sardar Charan Singh migrated to the region, and donated 3.5 acres to JMJ Covenant School for the Sikh community’s development.

During the YSRCP regime, some individuals ‘encroached’ their ancestral land at Kanchili, Biruswada and Lakshmipuram. The land at Kanchili is valued at Rs 12 crore. Despite repeated complaints to the authorities, the issue has not been resolved. He urged the government to protect his rights on the land, presenting all relevant documents as evidence.

Lokesh directed the authorities to resolve the issue immediately. Singh expressed its gratitude to Lokesh for his prompt intervention in the matter.