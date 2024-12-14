NTR Cine Diamond Jubilee fete on December 14

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements are in place to celebrate the Cine Vajrotsavam, marking the 75th anniversary of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s debut film Manadesam (1949), at Murali Resorts in Poranki of Vijayawada on Sunday at 4 pm. The event honours the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh. NTR Literature Committee Chairman TD Janardhan announced the details during a press meet on Friday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP State President Daggubati Purandeswari, NTR’s sons Nandamuri Mohan Krishna, Rama Krishna, Jayashankar Krishna, and Balakrishna, along with grandson and minister N Lokeshwill attend the event. Moreover, prominent Telugu film directors, and actors will take part in the event.

Janardhan noted the event highlights NTR’s contributions to cinema and public life. Two books will be launched during the programme: ‘Tarakaramam,’ edited by senior journalist Bhagiratha, offering insights into NTR’s multifaceted life, and ‘NTR Cine Prathanam’ by Manne Sambasiva Rao. The event will also see the release of an ‘NTR Anthem,’ written by Kalyan Chandravarthy, and specially designed silver coins. Producer Krishnaveni of Manadesam will attend the event, adding historical significance. Janardhan recalled the earlier release of gold coins during NTR’s birth centenary celebrations and announced that a live stream link for the event will be available by 10 am Sunday for those unable to attend.

NTR’s son Rama Krishna highlighted his father’s pioneering portrayal of mythological characters and his unmatched record of playing 42 real-life roles in films. He called upon fans and followers to make the event a grand success. MLA Bode Prasad expressed pride in hosting the event in his constituency and thanked the organisers for choosing the region.